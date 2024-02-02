ArrestSudhirChaudhury trends, police complaint filed

The Aadivasi Sena in Jharkhand filed a police complaint against TV journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, accusing him of making casteist remarks on air after the Enforcement Directorate arrested former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam on Wednesday, 1 February.

The Aaj Tak anchor made the allegedly objectionable comments on his primetime show Black and White, which aired on 31 January.

The complaint was filed against Chaudhary at Ranchi police station under the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989, while #ArrestSudhirChaudhury was trending on X (formerly Twitter) most of 2 February, Thursday.

Chaudhury is no stranger to courting controversy with his provocative views, having earlier been booked by the Kerala Police for spreading religious animosity when we worked with Zee News.