Aaj Tak fined another Rs 75,000 for 'misleading' broadcast on Obama

Aaj Tak argued that disagreeing with the view expressed in the broadcast was hardly grounds for a challenge, and claimed that Chaudhary was not comparing Obama to the 'tukde tukde gang', but was merely stating that the language used by him was usually used by 'separatist organisations, Khalistanis and terrorists' who believe in the idea of separation and secession.

The channel claimed that phrases such as 'tukde tukde gang', and 'urban Naxals' have become part of everyday language, including that used by media, but argued that there was no blanket prohibition regarding the usage of such terms.

“There would have been no issue with the impugned (broadcast) had the anchor confined his analysis only to reporting the statement made by Mr Obama or criticising it. However, in the impugned broadcast, while doing so the anchor went totally stringent and overboard by bringing in a totally unconnected narrative,” the NBDSA order stated.

It also observed that the anchor connected the statement, out of the blue, with separatist organisations and extremist groups supporting 'Khalistan', which was a gross misrepresentation.

NBDSA has directed Aaj Tak to edit the video of the broadcast by expunging the objectionable parts and if that was not possible, to remove the video from all its platforms, channels and websites. The regulatory body underscored that Chaudhary had violated the principles of objectivity and neutrality by connecting Obama's statement to separatist organisations.