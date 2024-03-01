lovejihad violations: 1 lakh fine for Times Now, Rs 50,000 for News 18, warning for Aaj Tak

'On a perusal of the impugned broadcast, it appears that at the very beginning of the broadcast, the anchor has concluded that men from a certain community lured women from another community by hiding their religious identity and then committed violence or murders against such women, and every such violence or murder committed on women of a certain community is related to "love jihad",' said the news regulatory body in assessing the Times Now Navbharat programme in question.

On Sudhir Chaudhary’s programme, the NBDSA observed that there would have been no problem with the broadcast if the broadcaster had confined its analysis to the incidents of communal violence.

'However, by broadcasting the following tickers “today Muslim areas, tomorrow Muslim country”, “today area, tomorrow district, and then country” and “have you heard of Sikh or Parsi area" during the programme, a completely different colour had been given to the programme,' said the order.

The NBDSA also observed that the media has the right to conduct debates on any topic of its choice. However, programmes targeting an entire community for the acts of a few individuals was not acceptable.