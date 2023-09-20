NBDSA not a statutory self-regulating body: Centre in SC

In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has said that News Broadcasting & Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) is not a statutory self-regulating body under the Cable Television Networks (CTN) Rules or any other law, but an independent body created by the association of the broadcasters.

It said that NBDSA does not have any statutory or legal status and takes action only in respect of the internal guidelines or ethics framed by the association and not in respect of the Programme Code laid down under the CTN Act.

The Centre told the top court that the News Broadcasters Association (NBA, now renamed as NBDA- News Broadcasters & Digital Association) is not the sole association having all broadcasters as its members and is a “trading organisation” having only 71 members out of the 394 news broadcasting channels.