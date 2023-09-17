Why the Opposition’s media boycott makes perfect sense…

The Opposition bloc of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has announced the names of 14 anchors whose programmes their spokespersons will boycott. No reason was cited when the list was put out, but various Opposition leaders have said this was the ‘WhatsApp group of BJP media cell’.

The arguments against the boycott are various, including freedom of press and the ‘Emergency’. So, in order to validate the objections, let us look at what evidence we have to suggest that some anchors and TV stations act as extensions of the government in the first place.

On 19 June 2020, NDTV correspondent Arvind Gunasekar tweeted the text of a note that the government had given to journalists as ‘talking points’ after an all-party meeting on the Chinese intrusion. This was the meeting in which Modi claimed that there had been no intrusion by China.