Aamir's 'Rancho isn't Sonam' remark sparks political and social media frenzy

Aamir Khan's assertion that his iconic 3 Idiots character Phunsukh Wangdu was not inspired by educationist Sonam Wangchuk has snowballed into a political and social media firestorm, with critics accusing the actor of choosing a curious moment to distance himself from a figure widely associated with the film.

Speaking at the London Indian Film Festival, Khan dismissed the long-held belief that Wangchuk inspired the character.

"No, that's not true actually. That is a misconception. I didn't know about Mr Sonam at that time when we were doing this film 3 Idiots... However, what Mr Sonam is doing is good work in any case. He doesn't have to be based on the character of 3 Idiots for us to respect him and the work that he does," the actor said.

Asked about Wangchuk, who is currently on an indefinite hunger strike, Khan added, "I think all of us are very concerned for his health... We hope that it ends well. All of us are hoping he ends his fast and looks after his health."

But it was not the clarification itself so much as its timing that became the story. Within hours, politicians, activists and social media users questioned why the actor chose to correct the record now — nearly 17 years after the blockbuster's release and at a time when Wangchuk is in the headlines over his fast.