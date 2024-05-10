AAP asks MLAs, workers to reach Tihar to 'welcome' Kejriwal after release

The Aam Aadmi Party has asked its Delhi MLAs, councillors and workers to reach Tihar Jail to "welcome" chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after his release from jail on interim bail, party leader Gopal Rai said on Friday. Kejriwal's wife Sunita has left her residence for Tihar to receive her husband.

In a major relief to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court on Friday granted him interim bail till 1 June to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, will have to surrender and go back to jail on 2 June. 1 June is the last day of the seven-phase elections. The votes will be counted on 4 June.