SC bars Kejriwal from entering CM office, Secretariat on interim bail

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal cannot visit his office or the Delhi Secretariat during the tenure of his interim bail, the Supreme Court said on Friday as it imposed a slew of restrictions on him as part of his interim bail conditions.

It asked Kejriwal to not sign any official file unless absolutely necessary to obtain the lieutenant-governor's sanction during the 21-day interim bail period.

Imposing a raft of bail conditions on the embattled Aam Aadmi Party leader, a bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said, "He shall not visit the Office of the Chief Minister and the Delhi Secretariat. He shall be bound by the statement made on his behalf that he shall not sign official files unless it is required and necessary for obtaining clearance/ approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi."

The bench also directed Kejriwal to furnish bail bonds in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the jail superintendent.