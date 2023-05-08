AAP demands apology from BJP for defaming Kejriwal over Delhi excise policy case

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday demanded an apology from the BJP for defaming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and levelling false allegations against his party in connection with the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.

The party's remarks came after a Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to two accused in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The court said the evidence against the accused, Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra, was not sufficient for the case against them to be considered prima facie "genuine".