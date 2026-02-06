AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead outside gurdwara in Jalandhar
Opposition attacks Punjab government over law and order after daylight killing
Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead in broad daylight on Friday after unidentified assailants opened fire at him outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar’s Model Town area, police said.
The attack took place in the morning as Oberoi arrived at the gurdwara in his car. According to police, the attackers, who were riding a two-wheeler, fired multiple rounds at the vehicle before fleeing the scene. At least five bullets struck Oberoi.
He was rushed to a private hospital in Jalandhar but later died from his injuries, assistant commissioner of police Parminder Singh confirmed. A heavy police presence was deployed at the site soon after the shooting, and forensic teams began examining the area.
Senior police officials said CCTV footage from nearby locations is being reviewed to identify and trace the assailants. No arrests had been made at the time of reporting, and investigations are ongoing.
The killing triggered sharp political reactions, with Opposition leaders accusing the AAP-led Punjab government of failing to maintain law and order.
Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, said the incident highlighted a “complete collapse” of public safety under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s administration.
In a post on X, Bajwa said that if even ruling party leaders were not safe, ordinary citizens had little reason to feel secure. He also alleged that the state was increasingly affected by fear and gang-related violence.
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia echoed the criticism, calling the shooting another example of deteriorating law and order in Punjab. He described the attack as part of a growing pattern of daylight violence across the state.
Oberoi’s wife had previously contested municipal elections as an AAP candidate but was unsuccessful. Police said further details would emerge as the investigation progresses.
With agency inputs
