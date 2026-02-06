AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead outside gurdwara in Jalandhar

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead in broad daylight on Friday after unidentified assailants opened fire at him outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar’s Model Town area, police said.

The attack took place in the morning as Oberoi arrived at the gurdwara in his car. According to police, the attackers, who were riding a two-wheeler, fired multiple rounds at the vehicle before fleeing the scene. At least five bullets struck Oberoi.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Jalandhar but later died from his injuries, assistant commissioner of police Parminder Singh confirmed. A heavy police presence was deployed at the site soon after the shooting, and forensic teams began examining the area.

Senior police officials said CCTV footage from nearby locations is being reviewed to identify and trace the assailants. No arrests had been made at the time of reporting, and investigations are ongoing.

The killing triggered sharp political reactions, with Opposition leaders accusing the AAP-led Punjab government of failing to maintain law and order.