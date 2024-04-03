AAP leaders to go on fast against Kejriwal's arrest
"If you are against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister, you can fast against it on 7 April. You can hold the collective fast anywhere, at home, in your city, anywhere," announced Gopal Rai
The Aam Aadmi Party leaders will sit on a fasting dharna at Jantar Mantar on 7 April in protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, party leader Gopal Rai said on Wednesday, 3 April.
Addressing a press conference, Rai, who is also a cabinet minister in the Kejriwal government, gave a call for a nationwide fast against the arrest of the party national convener.
"If you are against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister, you can fast against it on 7 April. You can hold the collective fast anywhere -- at home, in your city, anywhere," he said.
Rai said that the top leadership of the party was arrested with an "aim to finish AAP."
"On 7 April, Delhi government ministers, AAP MPs, MLAs, councillors and office-bearers will hold a fast at Jantar Mantar. This will be an open event and student organisations, farmer bodies, traders can come and participate in it," he said.
Meanwhile, senior AAP leader Atishi claimed on Wednesday, 3 April that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been rapidly losing weight since his arrest on 21 March, and also accused the BJP of putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail.
However, the administration of Tihar jail, where Kejriwal is lodged till 15 April, has denied the claims. A senior Tihar jail official said Kejriwal's vitals are normal.
Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. He has been sent to judicial custody till 15 April.
"Arvind Kejriwal ji is a severe diabetic. Despite health issues, he remained engaged 24 hours a day in the service of the country. Since his arrest, Kejriwal's weight has decreased by 4.5 kg. This is very worrying. The BJP is putting his health at risk by putting him in jail," she alleged in a post on X in Hindi.
If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, not just the whole country, even God will not forgive them, she added.
The Delhi chief minister has been allowed to have home-cooked food in Tihar jail. On Tuesday morning, 2 April Kejriwal's sugar level was low. He was under the watch of Tihar jail doctors as his sugar level kept fluctuating, officials have said.
