AAP leaders to go on fast against Kejriwal's arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party leaders will sit on a fasting dharna at Jantar Mantar on 7 April in protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, party leader Gopal Rai said on Wednesday, 3 April.

Addressing a press conference, Rai, who is also a cabinet minister in the Kejriwal government, gave a call for a nationwide fast against the arrest of the party national convener.

"If you are against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister, you can fast against it on 7 April. You can hold the collective fast anywhere -- at home, in your city, anywhere," he said.

Rai said that the top leadership of the party was arrested with an "aim to finish AAP."

"On 7 April, Delhi government ministers, AAP MPs, MLAs, councillors and office-bearers will hold a fast at Jantar Mantar. This will be an open event and student organisations, farmer bodies, traders can come and participate in it," he said.