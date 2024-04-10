AAP leaders to meet at Delhi CM residence to discuss LS poll strategy

To set the further course of action in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a meeting will be held at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Wednesday, 10 April, the AAP said.

According to the party, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Sandip Pathak, Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, and Jasmin Shah will attend the meeting.

“Sunita Kejriwal will also be present at the meeting. There will be a discussion on the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” said a senior AAP leader.