AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan says ED raid at Delhi residence, fears arrest

Senior AAP leader and MLA Amanatullah Khan on Monday, 1 September claimed that a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reached his house to arrest him.

Sources said the ED team reached his house in Okhla as part of a money laundering investigation.

Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force teams have been deployed at Khan's residence

In a post on X, Khan said, "A ED team has reached my house to arrest me."

"Early this morning, at the behest of the dictator, his puppet ED reached my house. The dictator is leaving no stone unturned to harass me and other AAP leaders," said Khan, who represents Okhla in the Delhi Assembly.