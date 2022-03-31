AAP moves Delhi HC seeking SIT probe into CM's house vandalism case

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons under sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and under section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.



Around 70 people were detained for creating ruckus outside the Kejriwal's residence during a protest that was spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha over his recent remarks in the Delhi Assembly on 'The Kashmir Files' movie that were deemed as "against the Kashmiri Pandit" community among the saffron clans.