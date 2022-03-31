Eight arrested over vandalism outside Kejriwal's house

The FIR was registered under sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and under section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.



On Wednesday, around 70 people were detained for creating ruckus outside Kejriwal's residence during a protest that was spearheaded by the BJP's Yuva Morcha over the Chief Minister's recent remarks in the Assembly on 'The Kashmir Files' that were deemed as "against the Kashmiri Pandit" community among the saffron clans.



The protest was led by Tajender Singh Bagga and the Yuva Morcha's national president Tejasvi Surya at 10.30 a.m from the IP College to the Chief Minister's residence.



The protesters reached the residence at around 11.30 a.m. and started raising slogans against Kejriwal and his party. It took a violent turn at around 1 p.m., when some of the protestors breached the two barricades that were placed near the CM house and created ruckus there.