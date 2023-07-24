AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended for remaining of Monsoon Session

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh was on Monday suspended for remaining of the Monsoon Session of Parliament for his "unruly behaviour" while protesting over the Centre's response on the Manipur violence.

After the House met on Monday afternoon, the Opposition MPs started demanding for a detailed discussion on the issue by suspending the Question Hour Session.

However, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar initiated the proceedings of the House and when only three to four questions were taken, the AAP MP went near the Well and started raising slogans demanding for a detailed discussion.