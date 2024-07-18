AAP to independently contest all 90 Haryana Assembly seats

During visits to Rohtak, Sonipat, and Jind in Haryana, Mann reported that people expressed a desire for a change in governmental. "Haryana has given chances to the Congress, the BJP, and regional parties, but all have failed the state," he said.

Mann also unveiled the party’s slogan for the elections: "Badlenge Haryana ka haal, ab layenge Kejriwal (we will change Haryana’s situation and bring in Kejriwal)".

"People from across the country appreciate us. Kejriwal, being from Haryana, makes the people of Haryana proud. He went to Delhi, contested elections, and transformed the country’s politics," he said.

"We have governments in Delhi and Punjab. Half of Haryana borders Punjab and the other half borders Delhi. People want us to contest the election. The state has tried all parties, but none were loyal to Haryana. They all exploited the state, and now the people want change,” Mann added.

"The culture of Haryana is similar to that of Delhi and Punjab. Some people are aware of the work done in Delhi, others in Punjab, and they want these changes in Haryana too. We have demonstrated that our team is competent and capable of working together effectively,” he said.