AAP will be part of govt at Centre on 4 June: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday, 11 May, asserted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be part of the government that will be formed at the Centre on 4 June and said the BJP will not cross 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the AAP workers a day after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was released on interim bail, Mann called him "dictatorship's nemesis".

"I had said it everywhere, Kejriwal is not a person but a thought. You can arrest a person but not a thought. Dictatorship's nemesis is Kejriwal," he said.

Mann thanked the "revolutionary people of Delhi who stood with the party in difficult times".

"The people want to hear what Kejriwal will say about the condition and direction of the country's politics," he said.

Mann commended the people of Delhi for standing rock solid with his party in the time of crisis.

"Your company does not let us feel tired. You people are organic," he said.