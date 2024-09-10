AAP will fight to save houses against eviction in Madrasi Camp: Sisodia

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday, 10 September, visited southeast Delhi's Madrasi Camp, where residents have been served eviction notices to make way for the construction of a new flyover, and said the party "will fight strongly against dictatorship to save people's houses".

The Public Works Department (PWD) pasted eviction notices in the Old Barapullah Bridge area last week, asking the locals to vacate their homes within five days.

The residents, however, have refused to leave unless they are given an alternative site.