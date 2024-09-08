Kejriwal was party to ‘criminal conspiracy’, says CBI; why no recovery, asks AAP

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was "party to the criminal conspiracy" of the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy since the beginning, the CBI has alleged in its latest supplementary charge sheet in the case, even as the AAP claimed that not one rupee of corruption has been traced so far by the agency.

Concluding its probe with the submission of the fifth and final charge sheet in the case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that Kejriwal already had a "pre-conceived idea of privatising" the excise policy, which was scrapped after allegations of corruption surfaced.

"He (Kejriwal) demanded monetary support for his party AAP in the month of March 2021, when the policy was being formulated by the GoM headed by the co-accused Manish Sisodia," the agency has alleged.

"His close associate and in-charge of media and communication of the AAP (and) accused Vijay Nair was approaching different stakeholders of the Delhi excise business and demanding illegal gratification from them in lieu of a favourable excise policy," the agency has alleged.

The AAP refuted the CBI's charges.

"So why has not even a single penny been recovered till now? Despite questioning 500 witnesses and filing 50,000 pages of documents, not one rupee of corruption has been traced to any AAP leader," the party said in a statement.

Asserting the Aam Aadmi Party is a "staunchly honest party" , it accused the BJP of making false allegations against its leaders.

Both the ED's trial court and the Supreme Court have questioned the CBI's investigation, the AAP said.

"The ED court has outright stated that there is not a single proof against Arvind Kejriwal ji. The BJP and its agencies are doing everything they can to prolong his arrest despite having no evidence. But in the end, the truth will prevail and Arvind Kejriwal will soon walk free," the AAP said.