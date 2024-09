Sunita Kejriwal urges voters to back AAP in Assembly polls

Dubbing her husband Arvind Kejriwal as "Haryana ka laal" (son of Haryana), Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday, 7 September, urged people to stand against the ruling BJP by voting for the AAP in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Claiming that the Delhi chief minister was put behind bars in a fake case, the AAP leader said, "Your son is a lion and he will not bend before (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji."

"I, your daughter-in-law and your sister, want to ask, will Haryana tolerate this insult? Will you remain quiet and will you not support your son (the Delhi CM)," she asked while addressing a gathering here.

Sunita Kejriwal also attacked Haryana's ruling party BJP, alleging it only wants to "remain in power" and has "no interest" in working for the welfare of society.

She also said the BJP only knew how to break parties and put opposition leaders in jail.

She asked electors to ensure that not even a single vote goes to the BJP, which has been in power for the last 10 years.

Hitting out at the BJP, the AAP leader asked people if they saw any improvement in the education and health sectors in the last 10 years.

"Has the condition of government schools improved? Is there any hospital in your area where good medical treatment is provided, free medicines are given," she asked.