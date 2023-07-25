AAP's Sanjay Singh continues sit-in protest in Parliament premises

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was suspended for the remaining Parliament's Monsoon Session for unruly behaviour on the Manipur violence issue, continued his sit-in protest on Tuesday also.

After being suspended by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP sat on a sit-in protest near Mahatma Gandhi Statue in the Parliament premises.