AAP's Satyendar Jain granted interim bail in money laundering case

Additional Solicitor G SV Raju, appearing for the ED, sought Jain’s examination by a panel of doctors at the AIIMS or Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here and said that if the medical reports suggest treatment, then the probe agency will not oppose it.

The bench said it would look into examination of Jain by doctors of AIIMS or RML hospital on the next date of hearing.

The ED had arrested Jain on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The agency had arrested Jain in the aftermath of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019 in the case registered by the CBI.