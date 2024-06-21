AAP accuses South Delhi BJP MP of violating MCC during LS polls

Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday, 20 June, alleged that newly elected South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri violated the model code of conduct (MCC) during the recently held Lok Sabha poll by meeting the chief secretary along with a delegation.

There was no immediate reaction from Bidhuri on the allegation.

At a press conference, Bhardwaj claimed that the meeting was a violation of the Representation of People's Act 1951 and came under "corrupt practices" aimed at influencing the voters.