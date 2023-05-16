Abetment to suicide case against Gujarat BJP MP and his father

More than three months after a doctor from Veraval town in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district died allegedly by suicide, police have registered a case against BJP MP Rajesh Chudasama and his father on charges of abetment to suicide and criminal intimidation, an official said.



A first information report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 506-2 (criminal intimidation) was registered on Monday against Junagadh Lok Sabha member Chudasama and his father Naranbhai, Veraval city police station's inspector S M Israni said.



No arrest has been made in the case yet, the official said.