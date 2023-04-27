Priyanka slams PM Modi over 'suicide note' joke

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a joke made by him involving a suicide note, saying the PM and those laughing heartily at his joke ought to educate themselves better rather than "ridicule" mental health issues in an "insensitive" manner.



Prime Minister Modi, while speaking at a media channel conclave on Wednesday, narrated a joke about how a professor reading a suicide note by his daughter remarked how she had got a spelling wrong despite his efforts for so many years.



The joke was made by the prime minister while remarking that the editor-in-chief of the channel had started speaking well in Hindi.