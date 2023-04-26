BJP govt in Karnataka has looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

"BJP will talk differently before elections and afterwards, they forget. The BJP which had given hundreds of assurances, had they fulfilled them? Have the prices of ration become cheaper? Do you have good roads? Have you got good hospitals?" Priyanka Gandhi asked.



"People reposed faith in the Congress party. The trust of the people was retained by Indira Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi, Manmohan Singh. But, have the present leaders retained your trust?" she said.



"The PM of the country has got a friend... The farmer of the country earns Rs 27 per day. But, the friend of the PM earns lakhs of crores. The BJP government is insulting the self respect and culture of Karnataka. There is a conspiracy to merge known brand Nandini with some other brand and destroy the local farmers," she alleged.