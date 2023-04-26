Watch: Priyanka Gandhi visits Mysore's iconic Mylari restaurant, makes dosa

This morning, Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited one of the most famous icons of Mysore's cultural landscape: Mylari Restaurant, renowned for its unique dosa. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tried her hand at making the delicious dosa herself. She also relished the restaurant's unique and delicious dosa.

During her visit, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took time to have a conversation with the children at the restaurant.