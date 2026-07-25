Abhijeet Dipke diagnosed with typhoid, protests by students to continue

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday, 25 July, said he had been diagnosed with typhoid and added that his illness would not slow the movement seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

In a video message shared on social media, Dipke said he had been unwell for the past few days and was currently undergoing treatment.

"As you know, I have been unwell for the last few days. The reports are out and I have been diagnosed with typhoid," he said.

Dipke said he was undergoing treatment and receiving intravenous medication.

"The treatment is going on. I am getting IV drips every day. But I want to thank all the cockroaches who are protesting peacefully across the country," he said.