Abhishek Banerjee alleges BJP workers ransacked TMC office in Kolkata

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday alleged that BJP workers ransacked the party’s office on Camac Street in central Kolkata in the early hours of the morning.

Banerjee shared a video on X showing the alleged damage and claimed that the incident took place around 4 am. He also alleged that staff members at the office were assaulted during the incident.

The TMC leader demanded that CCTV footage of the incident be made public and those responsible be arrested.

“This is what the BJP has done to my party office in the early hours of this morning,” Banerjee said in a post on X. He questioned whether the West Bengal governor, Union home minister and Prime Minister’s Office would intervene or “continue to look the other way”.

Banerjee also called on the judiciary, particularly the Calcutta High Court, to take note of the incident, alleging that the rule of law in West Bengal was being undermined.