Abhishek Banerjee alleges BJP workers ransacked TMC office in Kolkata
TMC leader accuses Suvendu Adhikari of using “violence, vandalism and intimidation” against the Opposition
Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday alleged that BJP workers ransacked the party’s office on Camac Street in central Kolkata in the early hours of the morning.
Banerjee shared a video on X showing the alleged damage and claimed that the incident took place around 4 am. He also alleged that staff members at the office were assaulted during the incident.
The TMC leader demanded that CCTV footage of the incident be made public and those responsible be arrested.
“This is what the BJP has done to my party office in the early hours of this morning,” Banerjee said in a post on X. He questioned whether the West Bengal governor, Union home minister and Prime Minister’s Office would intervene or “continue to look the other way”.
Banerjee also called on the judiciary, particularly the Calcutta High Court, to take note of the incident, alleging that the rule of law in West Bengal was being undermined.
Launching a direct attack on chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, Banerjee accused him of resorting to “violence, vandalism and intimidation” against the Opposition.
“If this is how the Opposition is to be treated in West Bengal, through violence, vandalism and intimidation, then the chief minister have no moral authority to remain in office. He must resign,” Banerjee said.
He also criticised those who, he alleged, had remained silent over the incident.
“This is not democracy. This is political thuggery,” Banerjee said, adding that those responsible for the alleged attack and those who remained silent would be held politically accountable.
The latest allegation comes amid an ongoing dispute surrounding Banerjee’s Camac Street office.
The controversy intensified last week after an illegal TMC billboard installed on the roof of the office building was removed. FIRs were subsequently registered in connection with a confrontation that followed the removal.
Banerjee, his personal assistant Sumit Roy and TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien have since been questioned by Kolkata Police in connection with the case.
The alleged early-morning vandalism has now added another flashpoint to the political confrontation between the TMC and BJP in West Bengal. Banerjee has called for the CCTV footage to be released and for the alleged attackers to be identified and prosecuted.
With IANS inputs