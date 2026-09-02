Fire safety notice served on Abhishek Banerjee’s Camac Street office

The West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Department has issued a notice to Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee’s office on Camac Street over alleged fire safety violations, a senior official said.

The notice, served on Tuesday, stated that the premises’ fire safety certificate expired on 10 August and had not been renewed. The department has sought a written response within 48 hours.

It has also asked the building’s owner and tenant to explain why the premises should not be sealed for operating without the required fire safety compliance.

The action followed a joint inspection conducted by the Kolkata Police and the Fire Department on Monday as part of an ongoing fire safety audit. Officials examined the building at 9 Camac Street floor by floor, including Banerjee’s office on the seventh and eighth floors.