Custodial interrogation of Abhishek Banerjee not required, rules Calcutta High Court

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the police not to take coercive action against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee in three criminal cases until 30 November, holding that his custodial interrogation was not required.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya ordered the Diamond Harbour MP to cooperate with the investigation and comply with notices issued in connection with the cases.

Investigators must give Banerjee at least 48 hours’ notice before requiring him to appear for questioning.

The court said the police authorities concerned could seek a modification or withdrawal of the protection if Banerjee failed to cooperate with the investigation.

The judge also directed investigators to submit a progress report when the matter is taken up again on 23 November.