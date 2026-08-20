Bengal: Calcutta HC questions bank’s 'changing stand' on Abhishek Banerjee

Calcutta High Court on Thursday, 20 August questioned a private bank over its decision to freeze Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s account and block his debit and credit cards, asking whether the lender could change its stand and subsequently cite pending Enforcement Directorate cases as a reason for the action.

Justice Krishna Rao was hearing a petition filed by Banerjee challenging the freezing of his bank account and blocking of his cards.

During the hearing, the bank said Banerjee’s name, PAN number and mobile numbers were linked with cases initiated by the ED authorities. Its lawyer handed over a document for the judge’s perusal only and questioned whether the petition against the bank was maintainable on such grounds.

Justice Rao, however, pointed out that the bank had not cited these issues in its two communications to Banerjee. The court asked whether the bank could change its stand and make subsequent claims about pending ED cases against the TMC MP.

The court also questioned the bank's insistence that Banerjee appear in person for KYC formalities, asking its lawyer whether it was not using e-KYC or was "very keen to see Banerjee in person".