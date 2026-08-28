TMC seeks urgent hearing over removal of billboard from Abhishek’s office

The Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress approached the Calcutta High Court on Friday over the removal of an allegedly illegal billboard from the roof of party MP Abhishek Banerjee’s office on Camac Street in central Kolkata.

Senior counsel Kishore Dutta, a former advocate general of West Bengal, brought the matter before a special single-judge bench of Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury. The court permitted the party to file a petition, although a decision on its request for an urgent hearing was still awaited.

Dutta told the court that Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials had arrived at the Camac Street office at around 4.45 pm on Thursday and begun dismantling the billboard.

He said the office of Calcutta High Court Acting Chief Justice Tapabrata Chakrabarty had been informed about the development. The petitioner was subsequently directed to place the matter before Justice Basu Chowdhury’s bench.