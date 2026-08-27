Kolkata: Abhishek's billboard standoff turns into TMC-BJP showdown
KMC demolition drive at TMC MP's Camac Street office triggers scuffle, political accusations and threat of legal action
A Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) drive to remove an allegedly illegal billboard outside Trinamool Congress (TMC) general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee's Camac Street office turned into a dramatic political confrontation in Kolkata on Thursday, 27 August, with Banerjee questioning the legality of the operation, accusing authorities of selective enforcement and threatening legal action.
The KMC arrived with a large police contingent after a complaint from Kolkata Police, claiming the billboard carrying the TMC's name had been installed illegally. Banerjee challenged the order produced by civic officials, pointing out that it referred to an attached photograph that was not actually attached. The officials initially left and later returned with a revised copy.
Banerjee then questioned why his office was being targeted when other billboards remained along Camac Street. "There are so many boards installed on the footpaths, yet no one touches them," he said, alleging that people who had constructed illegal buildings were being allowed to get away with it because they were now aligned with the BJP.
He accused the authorities of using civic machinery to target the TMC. "There is a concerted effort to destroy Trinamool," Banerjee alleged. "Why is the BJP so afraid?" He added, "They won't grant permission for Trinamool to hold meetings or rallies; they attack leaders, vandalise party offices, and tear down billboards — is the fear that deep?"
Banerjee framed the action as part of a wider attempt to weaken the TMC through administrative pressure, invoking the party's grass-flower symbol. "We are the 'grass-flower' referring to the TMC symbol. The more you cut the grass, the more it grows," he said.
The confrontation intensified when the KMC team returned with police reinforcements. TMC leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien and Vaishwanar Chatterjee, joined Banerjee at the office.
As police and civic officials attempted to reach the rooftop where the billboard stood, a prolonged scuffle broke out with people inside the office. O'Brien was caught up in the confrontation and fell on the staircase, reportedly sustaining an injury.
Police personnel, some wearing helmets, subsequently entered the premises, while municipal workers made their way to the roof. A locked section was reportedly opened before workers removed the TMC banner and used hammers and gas cutters to dismantle the large metal billboard structure.
Banerjee continued to challenge the police presence, questioning why officers were entering his office over a billboard. "This is private property — do you intend to trespass and do whatever you please?" he asked. He also questioned the complaint and the paperwork, saying, "The order mentions that photographs are attached, yet there are no photos. There are no details regarding when the complaint was filed."
He accused the authorities of forgetting that they were ultimately accountable to taxpayers. "They have forgotten that their salaries are paid from the taxes of ordinary people," Banerjee said, questioning whether the authorities could decide what political board he was allowed to display outside his office.
He described the action as 'illegal interference with private property' and warned, "We will move the High Court against this police conduct and hooliganism. No one is above the Constitution."
Banerjee also objected to the timing of the demolition. "Now it is 5.57 pm, and they are still cutting the board. Dismantling a billboard like this after sunset is completely unconstitutional," he said.
The BJP seized on the confrontation to attack Banerjee. BJP leader Locket Chatterjee questioned why there was resistance if the structure was genuinely illegal.
Banerjee has now chosen that legal route. His lawyer has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking an urgent hearing, with the court reportedly indicating that the matter could be formally mentioned on Friday.