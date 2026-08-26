Bengal: 91 pc of SIR appeals result in restored voter names, as per RTI reply

The RTI reply has left the Congress MP baffled. Why did only 7 lakh of the 27 lakh voters found ‘not eligible’ reach out to the appellate tribunal, he wondered. Another question his lawyers posed before the Supreme Court was: who are the people who filed 31 lakh appeals demanding the deletion and exclusion of voters? Were they filed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) or by individuals? If they were filed by individuals, who are they and what is their locus standi to file such appeals before the tribunal?

The answers are not available in the public domain because the appellate tribunal has been working in a black hole. The ECI website posts no information on appeals pending before the tribunal. Nor does the website of the chief electoral officer, West Bengal. The appellate tribunal itself has parted with no information for the public. It has no website carrying details, orders or reasons for appeals it has rejected. It has developed no system of briefing the media or issuing press releases either.

Public memory being short, it is worth recalling how 27 lakh voters found themselves left out as ‘not eligible’ days before the West Bengal Assembly election in April-May. The ECI had flagged 1.24 crore voters in the state for ‘logical discrepancies’ identified by an unknown computer application. They were asked to appear in person for a hearing and submit documents in support of the information they had provided. Some of the logical discrepancies were sorted out and removed to the satisfaction of the ECI.