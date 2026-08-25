Uttarakhand SIR under scrutiny as voter deletions exceed 2022 victory margins in 45 seats

The BJP government in Uttarakhand is under fire over the deletion of voters from electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with an analysis finding that constituencies with a higher share of Muslim electors recorded greater deletion intensity.

An analysis by the Sabar Institute found that districts with a higher share of Muslim population recorded higher levels of electoral-roll deletions under the state’s 2026 SIR.

The report also found that in 45 of Uttarakhand’s 70 Assembly constituencies, the number of voters deleted exceeded the winning margin recorded in the 2022 Assembly election.

The findings have acquired added significance amid reports that individuals linked to the BJP filed a disproportionately high number of objections seeking deletion of voters.

According to a Newslaundry report, five men, each linked to the BJP, filed around 6,500 objections across five Assembly constituencies, seeking to remove Muslim voters from the rolls.

Media reports have also said that 262 objectors filed more than 10 objections each. However, the Election Commission’s 2023 manual states that an individual cannot raise more than 10 objections in a day. The large number of objections filed by some individuals, including hundreds and, in some cases, thousands, has therefore raised questions over the process.

The exercise has resulted in the state’s electoral rolls shrinking from around 79.6 lakh voters to 71.3 lakh.

Hindi daily Amar Ujala reported that the highest number of deletions was recorded in three districts — Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar — which have sizeable Muslim populations.