Eighth body recovered from flooded Uttarakhand tunnel; two workers still missing

Rescue teams on Saturday recovered another body from a flooded tunnel under construction at the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti hydroelectric project in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, taking the reported death toll to eight as efforts continued to locate two missing workers.

Twenty-two workers were trapped inside the three-kilometre tunnel at around 7 pm on Thursday after water and debris suddenly entered it, District Disaster Management Officer N K Joshi said.

The accident occurred at the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation’s project in Mayapur, Pipalkoti. Landslides and ground subsidence reportedly caused debris and water to inundate nearly half the tunnel.

Seven bodies had been recovered by Friday. Chamoli Additional District Magistrate Vivek Prakash said rescuers found one more body on Saturday, although the deceased worker’s identity had not immediately been confirmed.