Uttarakhand: Race against time to find 3 missing in Chamoli tunnel tragedy

Specialist rescue teams raced against time on Friday, 14 August to reach three workers trapped inside an under-construction tunnel at a hydroelectric project in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, a day after debris and water flooded the tunnel, killing seven people and injuring 13 others.

Twenty-two workers were inside the three-kilometre tunnel at the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation's Vishnugad-Pipalkoti hydroelectric project in Mayapur, near Pipalkoti, when landslides and subsidence caused debris and water to rush in around 7.00 pm on Thursday, according to district disaster management officer N.K. Joshi.

A State Emergency Operations Centre report said 19 workers were pulled out during rescue operations that continued through the night. Seven were dead and 12 injured.

The remaining three workers — Lucas Topno of Jharkhand and Chetan Poyam and Devnath of Chhattisgarh — are believed to be trapped about 1.8 km inside the tunnel. Rescue teams are using heavy machinery to clear debris and pumps to drain the water, but continuous rain is making the operation difficult.