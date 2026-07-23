Sikkim tunnel collapse: 22 bodies recovered, rescue operations continue

A grim rescue operation in Sikkim turned into a recovery mission on Thursday after the bodies of 22 workers were pulled out from the debris of an under-construction NHPC hydropower project tunnel in Namchi district, officials said.

The tragedy unfolded on Monday afternoon when a section of the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydropower Project tunnel collapsed following an explosion suspected to have been triggered by methane gas trapped inside the rocks.

At the time of the incident, 25 workers were inside the tunnel, which was engulfed by dense fumes and toxic gases following the blast. Rescue teams equipped with specialised equipment have been working round the clock to clear debris, locate survivors and recover the trapped workers.

"Rescue operations remain in progress, with specialised teams working in close coordination to locate and recover the remaining labourers," a state government official said.

The official added that the Sikkim government, district administration and other agencies were closely monitoring the situation and providing all possible assistance to the rescue teams and the families of the affected workers.