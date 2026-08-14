Six dead, 14 injured after water and debris enter Uttarakhand hydropower tunnel

Six workers were killed and 14 others injured after water and debris surged into an under-construction tunnel at a hydroelectric project in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Thursday, officials said.

Preliminary reports indicated that 22 workers were trapped inside the tunnel when the incident occurred. Rescue teams brought out 20 workers, of whom six were declared dead. The remaining 14 were injured and admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The status of the other two workers was not immediately known, and rescue operations remained under way. The accident took place at Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited’s hydroelectric project in the Pipalkoti area.