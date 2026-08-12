Mukundara tunnel fills with water weeks after opening, NHAI admits flaws

The Comptroller and Auditor General has, over the years, flagged a separate but related problem: weaknesses at the planning and project-preparation stage. In an audit of NHAI's public-private partnership projects, the CAG found that NHAI incurred Rs 856.80 crore on changes in scope in 23 projects, of which Rs 662.53 crore was attributable to deficient Detailed Project Reports or feasibility reports. The audit also flagged delays that resulted in foregone toll revenue.

The Mukundara episode is therefore significant not merely because rain has disrupted traffic inside a new tunnel, but because the official explanation points directly to an inadequacy in the assessment that preceded its construction.

The tunnel is a crucial link in the 1,386-km Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, an eight-lane corridor being built at an estimated Rs 95,000 crore. The Mukundara Hills section was designed to carry the highway beneath the tiger reserve so that wildlife movement above the tunnel would not be disrupted by road traffic. The 4.9-km structure was opened on a trial basis to all vehicles on 27 July.

According to NHAI officials, the tunnel itself has cost around Rs 1,250 crore. Its environmental design was intended to allow animals to move freely above the structure while traffic passes below, making it an example of attempting to reconcile large-scale transport infrastructure with conservation.

Police officials said the water-logging severely affected traffic for more than an hour and a half. Vinod Samaria, SHO of Mandana police station, said pumps were being used to drain the tunnel, while engineers were working at the site.

Rajendra Meena, SHO of Modak police station, said additional police personnel had been deployed to regulate traffic at the other end of the tunnel. Vehicles were being allowed through one by one. He said water had not flooded the entire 4.9-km tunnel but had accumulated to a depth of about 1 to 2 feet along a stretch of more than a kilometre in the middle. Heavy rain, he said, had increased seepage from the forest above.

The timing is also noteworthy. The tunnel was opened only recently and this is its first monsoon, meaning the pumping system and the structure are now being tested under conditions that the original assessment apparently did not adequately provide for.