Bombay HC orders removal of deepfake posts targeting Gadkari over ethanol policy
Court directs social media platforms to take down allegedly defamatory AI-generated content linking Union minister and his family to E20 programme
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered the removal of allegedly defamatory social media posts and AI-generated deepfake content that falsely linked Union minister Nitin Gadkari and his family to the Centre's E20 ethanol blending programme.
The direction came during the hearing of a civil suit filed by Gadkari against major technology platforms, including Meta, X and Google-owned YouTube, as well as unidentified individuals accused of creating and circulating the disputed content.
According to the petition, a series of manipulated videos, deepfakes and social media posts falsely alleged that Gadkari and his family had profited from the government's ethanol-blended fuel policy. The Union minister argued that the content was fabricated and malicious and was intended to damage his reputation by spreading false claims.
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In his plea, Gadkari maintained that the Ethanol Blending Programme, including the rollout of E20 petrol, falls under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and has no connection with the ministry he heads. He argued that suggestions that he or his family had derived personal financial benefits from the policy were factually incorrect and defamatory.
The minister sought the immediate removal of the content across digital platforms and also claimed Rs 11 crore in damages for the alleged harm caused to his reputation.
The suit also raised broader concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology to spread misinformation, arguing that social media intermediaries have a responsibility to act swiftly when presented with demonstrably false and defamatory material.
The high court's order is expected to add to the evolving legal framework surrounding platform accountability and the use of AI-generated content, particularly in cases involving alleged reputational harm to public figures.
With IANS inputs