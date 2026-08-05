Bombay HC orders removal of deepfake posts targeting Gadkari over ethanol policy

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered the removal of allegedly defamatory social media posts and AI-generated deepfake content that falsely linked Union minister Nitin Gadkari and his family to the Centre's E20 ethanol blending programme.

The direction came during the hearing of a civil suit filed by Gadkari against major technology platforms, including Meta, X and Google-owned YouTube, as well as unidentified individuals accused of creating and circulating the disputed content.

According to the petition, a series of manipulated videos, deepfakes and social media posts falsely alleged that Gadkari and his family had profited from the government's ethanol-blended fuel policy. The Union minister argued that the content was fabricated and malicious and was intended to damage his reputation by spreading false claims.