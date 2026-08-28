TMC billboard row: 13 arrested; 3 FIRs against Abhishek, Derek O’Brien, others

Kolkata Police have arrested 13 Trinamool Congress activists and registered three cases following a confrontation over the removal of an allegedly illegal billboard from the roof of Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee’s office on Camac Street in central Kolkata.

The dispute erupted on Thursday afternoon and continued into the night, after officials from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), accompanied by police, arrived at 9 Camac Street to remove the billboard.

In a statement issued on Friday morning, Kolkata Police said the three cases registered at Shakespeare Sarani Police Station include several non-bailable provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Two of the cases name Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien, and party leaders Humayun Kabir and Baishwanar Chatterjee, among others. The third case, based on a complaint by an officer of the adjacent Park Street Police Station, has been registered against unidentified persons.

According to police, the KMC had sought police assistance in writing to remove the allegedly illegal hoarding. Police and civic officials subsequently reached the premises, where a group of Trinamool supporters allegedly gathered and prevented them from entering.