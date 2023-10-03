Abhishek Banerjee approaches Calcutta HC’s division bench seeking clarifications on Justice Sinha’s order

Legal experts feel that since Justice Sinha’s order has put an indirect pressure on ED to act tough in case Banerjee does not appear at ED’s Salt Lake office in Kolkata on Tuesday, probably a fresh petition has been filed at the Calcutta High Court’s division bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Uday Kumar seeking clarifications on the order by Justice Sinha on this count on September 29.

In the fresh petition, Banerjee’s counsel has claimed that the case in which Justice Sinha gave the direction to the central agency is not linked to his client and hence that order directly violates his rights and interests.

His counsel has also complained of judicial influencing of the investigation process as the judge concerned had directed the central agency to act against his client as well as his family members. The counsel has also pointed out that the judge concerned had even asked action against the central agency sleuths if the latter did not act accordingly and thus creating an air of fear in the matter.

To recall, besides Banerjee, the ED has also summoned his parents, Lata Banerjee and Amit Banerjee for questioning in the matter this week. Both have been summoned as directors of a company whose name surfaced in the course of investigation by the central agency in the school job case.