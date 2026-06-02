Abhishek Banerjee’s parents move HC against KMC notice

Referring to the notice, Banerjee added: “The notice reads, ‘Enclosed, please file a brief of deviation.’ In which part is my deviation? What is the brief? Where is its attachment? They did not give that. I will also file a case about this. I have the right. I will approach the judiciary.”

He said a written response had already been submitted to the corporation.

The controversy deepened after KMC issued notices seeking approved building plans, construction-related documents and permissions for several properties associated with Banerjee and his company. Municipal sources said the notices were served under Section 401 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act as part of an inquiry into possible deviations from sanctioned building plans.

Meanwhile, Leaps and Bounds recently sought a 10-day extension from KMC to furnish the requested documents. In a letter to the civic body’s Building Department, the company said it was prepared to provide all relevant records but required additional time to compile the information.

While initial reports suggested notices had been issued for two properties, subsequent media reports claimed that as many as 17 properties were under scrutiny, including some allegedly linked to Banerjee’s relatives.

Municipal authorities are examining whether any construction work at the properties was carried out in violation of approved plans. Banerjee, however, has maintained that the civic body must first clearly identify the alleged irregularities.

“Let them specifically identify which portion of the building is deemed illegal; only then will I provide a response,” he said.

The case is likely to add a new legal dimension to the ongoing dispute between the Trinamool Congress leader and the Kolkata civic administration over the property notices.

With IANS inputs