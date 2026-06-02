Abhishek Banerjee’s parents move HC against KMC notice
Move comes amid controversy over KMC notices to properties linked to Abhishek Banerjee and his firm, Leaps and Bounds
The parents of Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee have approached the Calcutta High Court, challenging a notice issued by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) over alleged illegal construction at their property in south Kolkata.
Amit Banerjee and Lata Banerjee have filed a petition seeking the quashing of a KMC notice concerning a house at 29-C, Harish Chatterjee Street. The couple contends that the building was constructed legally and that the civic body's notice is unjustified. The matter is expected to come up before the High Court's vacation bench next Wednesday.
The legal move comes amid a widening controversy over municipal notices served to properties linked to Abhishek Banerjee and his firm, Leaps and Bounds.
Speaking to reporters from his Kalighat residence on Saturday, Abhishek questioned the basis of the civic body's action and demanded clarity on the alleged violations.
“Ask the municipality. Those who gave the notice... those who are selectively leaking these to the media,” he said.
Referring to the notice, Banerjee added: “The notice reads, ‘Enclosed, please file a brief of deviation.’ In which part is my deviation? What is the brief? Where is its attachment? They did not give that. I will also file a case about this. I have the right. I will approach the judiciary.”
He said a written response had already been submitted to the corporation.
The controversy deepened after KMC issued notices seeking approved building plans, construction-related documents and permissions for several properties associated with Banerjee and his company. Municipal sources said the notices were served under Section 401 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act as part of an inquiry into possible deviations from sanctioned building plans.
Meanwhile, Leaps and Bounds recently sought a 10-day extension from KMC to furnish the requested documents. In a letter to the civic body’s Building Department, the company said it was prepared to provide all relevant records but required additional time to compile the information.
While initial reports suggested notices had been issued for two properties, subsequent media reports claimed that as many as 17 properties were under scrutiny, including some allegedly linked to Banerjee’s relatives.
Municipal authorities are examining whether any construction work at the properties was carried out in violation of approved plans. Banerjee, however, has maintained that the civic body must first clearly identify the alleged irregularities.
“Let them specifically identify which portion of the building is deemed illegal; only then will I provide a response,” he said.
The case is likely to add a new legal dimension to the ongoing dispute between the Trinamool Congress leader and the Kolkata civic administration over the property notices.
With IANS inputs
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