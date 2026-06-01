Abhishek skips CID summons, seeks more time in signature-mismatch probe

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee has sought additional time to appear before the West Bengal CID in connection with its investigation into alleged signature mismatches involving party legislators, citing health issues following an alleged attack in South 24-Parganas.

Banerjee was summoned to appear before the CID on Monday after the agency issued a notice seeking his cooperation in the probe into discrepancies in signatures on a resolution related to key appointments in the Trinamool Congress legislative wing in the West Bengal Assembly.

According to party sources, Banerjee informed the CID that he is still recovering from injuries allegedly sustained on 30 May while travelling to Sonarpur to meet the family of a party worker.

"His physical condition is still not good. There is pain in his jaw and soreness across his body following Saturday's attack," a party insider said.

The source added that several medical examinations are still pending and that Banerjee requires more time before appearing before investigators.

The CID recently constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a DIG-rank officer to investigate the signature mismatch controversy. The team also includes a DSP and two inspectors.