Bengal: TMC questions arrests, alleges planned BJP attack on Abhishek

Police have arrested five people in connection with Saturday's attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general-secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur. Investigators said the accused were identified through video footage collected after Sonarpur police station registered a suo motu case.

According to police sources, those arrested are Akash Gayen, Kajal Das, Debashish Dutta, Tapan Maity and Nirmalya 'Joy' Sengupta. They have been booked under sections related to causing injury, unlawful assembly, obstruction of public roads and abusive behaviour. All five are residents of ward no. 9 of Rajpur-Sonarpur municipality, where the incident took place. Police said further arrests are possible as the investigation continues. The accused were produced before the Baruipur sub-divisional court on Sunday, 31 May.

The attack occurred when Banerjee visited Sonarpur to meet the family of a TMC worker who the party claims was killed in post-poll violence. As he entered the area, protesters showed black flags, raised slogans of "chor, chor (thief)" and allegedly hurled eggs, shoes and stones. Banerjee's shirt was torn during the scuffle.

Banerjee later said he escaped a potentially fatal injury because he was wearing a helmet when stones were thrown at him. While the BJP denied any organisational role in the incident, senior TMC leaders alleged that the attack had been planned in advance.

Banerjee accused the BJP of organising the assault and bringing in people from outside the locality. He claimed those involved appeared to know about his visit beforehand and were waiting for his arrival.

Several TMC leaders also alleged that individuals seen attacking Banerjee in videos and photographs were known BJP leaders and workers. Former Sonarpur South MLA Lovely Moitra said she had identified several people seen in the footage and provided their details to local police, though she said she could not lodge a formal FIR because she had been out of station.