Mamata questions security, hospital handling after attack on Abhishek

"The doctors who examined him observed multiple injuries and advised urgent medical investigations. According to the medical assessment, he sustained multiple blunt injuries to the face, back, chest and neck," she said.

The TMC chief added that doctors recommended X-rays and scans to rule out fractures, internal bleeding and possible damage to internal organs.

Banerjee also claimed the consequences could have been far more severe.

"I have been informed that had a helmet not been placed on his head at the crucial moment, the consequences could have been fatal," she said.

She alleged that Abhishek suffered injuries to his chest and ribs during stone-pelting and physical assault.

Turning her attention to the administration, Banerjee questioned how such an incident could occur despite police being informed in advance about Abhishek's visit.

"The police had prior information regarding the visit of Abhishek; despite that, questions remain regarding security arrangements," she said.

She further alleged that outsiders had been brought in to engineer violence and disrupt the programme.

The former chief minister also expressed concern over reports that pressure may have been exerted on doctors and hospital authorities regarding treatment decisions.

"The most disturbing aspect of today's developments is the allegation that pressure was exerted on doctors and hospital authorities regarding the treatment of an injured patient," she said.

Banerjee asserted that decisions on admission, discharge and treatment should remain solely in the hands of medical professionals and not be influenced by any external authority.

She said the TMC had decided to continue Abhishek Banerjee's treatment under the supervision of trusted doctors and family physicians, noting that he has a pre-existing eye-related medical condition that makes a comprehensive assessment of his injuries particularly important.

Stressing that political differences must never descend into violence, Banerjee said democracy should be guided by public support and debate, not intimidation.

"Politics should be fought politically. The answer to political differences cannot be violence, intimidation, weapons, or fear."

The TMC supremo also revealed that several opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, had reached out to express concern over the incident.

Reaffirming the party's resolve, Banerjee said the TMC would continue its political programmes and public outreach activities without fear.

"We will continue our scheduled programmes and public outreach activities. We will not be intimidated."

With PTI inputs