Who’s taking on the BJP in Bengal?

Assembly elections have decisively installed the BJP in power in West Bengal with 208 seats. It has reduced the Trinamool Congress to a rump opposition with 80 seats. Other parties in the fray — CPI(M), Congress, ISF — no longer matter in the grand scheme of things. In terms of vote share, however, more people voted against the BJP than for it, leaving a wide-open space for the Opposition to regroup.

In this two-part series, we try to decode how this space might shape up, who the possible players could be, what kind of political challenges they may pose (if any), and what kind of pressure they may bring to bear when it comes to framing policies and addressing issues.

Since his swearing in on 9 May, West Bengal’s new chief minister Suvendu Adhikari seems to be a man in a tearing hurry. Bulldozers were despatched to clear roads and demolish structures (including in Kolkata’s iconic Hogg Market). Government employees were issued gag orders. Hawkers were evicted from railway platforms. A dissenter like Garga Chatterjee was put behind bars. The West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950, was invoked and operationalised to regulate the slaughter of cows in the run-up to Eid and beyond.

‘Holding centres’ — a euphemism for detention camps — were set up to confine people suspected of being illegal Bangladeshi nationals. (Last heard, 12 inmates were moved into shelters in Murshidabad and Malda.) Acres of land were handed over to the Border Security Force to ‘strengthen border security’ with barbed-wire fencing.

Sealing off the India-Bangladesh border was part of the BJP’s campaign promise to justify its narrative of the illegal influx of Bangladeshi Muslims into West Bengal, which, the party proclaimed, was changing the state’s demography. This was the justification for the SIR which eventually struck 34 lakh people off the voter list. The BJP won the election by a margin of 30 lakh votes.